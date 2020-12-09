 

ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC’s IR Site

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for November, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of IAC’s website at https://www.iac.com/investor-relations/overview/.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361




