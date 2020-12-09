 

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2020, short interest in 2,550 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,129,866,207 shares compared with 8,236,111,320 shares in 2,541 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 13, 2020. The end-of-October short interest represent 2.85 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.03 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,229 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,350,913,480 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2020 compared with 1,357,772,939 shares in 1,184 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.68.

In summary, short interest in all 3,779 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,480,779,687 shares at the November 30, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,725 issues and 9,593,884,259 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.07 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.72 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
 Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2ec9dd2-d56f-4ffc ...

 


