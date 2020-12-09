Almaden Reports Successful Advance of Community Water Project

Since the completion of construction in March, the reservoir has filled with water, additional equipment including pipelines and filters have been added, and the first crops are now being grown. On December 8 th , the water users of Zacatepec hosted an event marking the success of this project to which they invited representatives of CONAGUA and the Company.

Further to its press release of March 9, 2020, Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the irrigation dam developed by the Company in partnership with the Federal Government water authority ("CONAGUA") and a local irrigation group from the community of Zacatepec, is now in operation.

This reservoir is one of the social investment projects identified by the Company and its consultants which could bring immediate benefits to the local area even prior to Ixtaca development.

Almaden has been supporting local initiatives for many years and is pleased to do so particularly when it can be as impactful as enhancing access to fresh water and expanding local irrigation capacity. As the Ixtaca project advances we look forward to additional projects we can support in partnership with local communities and authorities which enhance and diversify economic development opportunities in the region of the Ixtaca project.

A video describing this project and including interviews with the local users is available at the following URL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mhnTl0dOoM&t=20s.

Photos of the reservoir are attached below, and additional information regarding Almaden’s interaction with this and other local communities is available on its website and in its 2019 report on Corporate Social Responsibility.

Background to the Ixtaca Project and Water Management

Almaden’s active engagement with communities local to the Ixtaca project continues. The Company has now hosted 57 community dialogue and technical sessions locally with subject matter experts where appropriate, and offered opportunities to local people tour active mines with 500 people participating to date. The Company has had over 20,000 recorded interactions and has visited 35 communities with a mobile information module while holding nine large information meeting attended by over 4,100 people since 2012.