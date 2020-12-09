DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract Siltronic AG: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, to 2023 09.12.2020 / 22:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, December 9, 2020 - At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the contract of CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, ahead of schedule up to December 31, 2023. The previous contract of von Plotho would have expired in December 2021.

Von Plotho (65, PhD in Chemistry) was appointed to the Executive Board in 2010, simultaneously taking on the role as CEO. Under the leadership of von Plotho, Siltronic AG has developed into one of the technology leaders in the wafer industry, while at the same time significantly improving the company's operating performance and profitability.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, Dr. Tobias Ohler, says: "By extending the contract, we are ensuring continuity in the work of the Executive Board during a strategically extremely important phase. Christoph von Plotho has played a major role in Siltronic's success story. His many years of experience will help to ensure that the company continues to develop successfully in the future. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Christoph von Plotho for his willingness to continue in his position and look forward to working with him in the future".

"I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to continuing to shape Siltronic's history in the coming years together with my colleague on the Executive Board, Rainer Irle, and all Siltronic employees," said von Plotho about his contract extension.

With the appointment, the Siltronic AG Executive Board continues to consist of Christoph von Plotho, CEO, and Rainer Irle, CFO.

Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.

