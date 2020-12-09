DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-WpÜG: GlobalWafers GmbH / Takeover Offer
Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to section 10 para. 1 in conjunction with sections 29 para. 1, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)
Bidder:
GlobalWafers GmbH
c/o Youco24 Corporate Services GmbH
Theresienhöhe 30
80339 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 254109
Target:
Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 150884
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
GlobalWafers GmbH ("Bidder"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., Hsinchu, Taiwan, Republic of China, decided today to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Siltronic AG ("Takeover Offer") for the acquisition of their no-par-value registered shares (auf den Namen lautende nennwertlose Stückaktien) in Siltronic AG (DE000WAF3001; "Siltronic Shares"). The Bidder intends to offer a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 125 per Siltronic Share.
Wertpapier
