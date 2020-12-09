Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to section 10 para. 1 in conjunction with sections 29 para. 1, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG )

DGAP-WpÜG: GlobalWafers GmbH / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH 09.12.2020 / 22:15 CET/CEST

Bidder:

GlobalWafers GmbH

c/o Youco24 Corporate Services GmbH

Theresienhöhe 30

80339 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 254109

Target:

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 150884

ISIN: DE000WAF3001

GlobalWafers GmbH ("Bidder"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., Hsinchu, Taiwan, Republic of China, decided today to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Siltronic AG ("Takeover Offer") for the acquisition of their no-par-value registered shares (auf den Namen lautende nennwertlose Stückaktien) in Siltronic AG (DE000WAF3001; "Siltronic Shares"). The Bidder intends to offer a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 125 per Siltronic Share.