Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH

Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to section 10 para. 1 in conjunction with sections 29 para. 1, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)

 

Bidder:

GlobalWafers GmbH
c/o Youco24 Corporate Services GmbH
Theresienhöhe 30
80339 Munich
Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 254109

Target:

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 150884

ISIN: DE000WAF3001

GlobalWafers GmbH ("Bidder"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., Hsinchu, Taiwan, Republic of China, decided today to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Siltronic AG ("Takeover Offer") for the acquisition of their no-par-value registered shares (auf den Namen lautende nennwertlose Stückaktien) in Siltronic AG (DE000WAF3001; "Siltronic Shares"). The Bidder intends to offer a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 125 per Siltronic Share.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag mit CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, bis Ende 2023 (deutsch)
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag mit CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, bis Ende 2023
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, to 2023
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem führenden Waferproduzenten (deutsch)
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem führenden Waferproduzenten
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic and GlobalWafers agree to combine their activities to form a leading wafer manufacturer
22:15 Uhr
Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
22:15 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
22:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers kündigt freiwilliges Übernahmeangebot auf Basis einer mit Siltronic abgeschlossenen Zusammenschlussvereinbarung an (deutsch)
22:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic

