Siltronic AG: Siltronic and GlobalWafers agree to combine their activities to form a leading wafer manufacturer

Siltronic and GlobalWafers agree to combine their activities to form a leading wafer manufacturer

- GlobalWafers and Siltronic have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) according to which GlobalWafers will make a Tender Offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash

- The combination of the two companies will create a company with a comprehensive product portfolio and leading technology in the global wafer market

- Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome the planned combination with GlobalWafers and the Tender Offer

- Wacker Chemie AG has contractually committed to tender its entire stake of approximately 30.8 percent in Siltronic into the offer

- Until the end of 2024, Siltronic sites in Germany are protected against closures and employees in Germany against compulsory redundancies under the BCA


Munich, Germany, December 9, 2020 - Siltronic AG ("Siltronic"), headquartered in Munich, and GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. ("GlobalWafers") of Taiwan today signed a contractual agreement to create a leading wafer producer.

Excellent positioning of combined company thanks to complementary strengths
The combination of Siltronic as one of the technology leaders in the wafer sector and GlobalWafers with its excellent supply chain management and competitive cost structure will create a "best-in-class" wafer producer that will operate successfully in the global semiconductor market of the future. The product portfolios of both companies complement each other in many areas and form a strong basis to benefit from the long-term growth drivers in the wafer industry.

