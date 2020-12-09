CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.23 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a 0.8% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $1.22.

The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.