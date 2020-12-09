CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.23 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a 0.8% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $1.22.
The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005950/en/CoreSite Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
