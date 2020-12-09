Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, Updates Ongoing Growth Model Signaling Company is Stronger and More Resilient Than Ever

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) today hosted its biennial Investor Day virtually. Chief executive officer Kevin Johnson and other Starbucks leaders outlined a vision for the future and discussed the company’s progress against its Growth at Scale agenda. With a focus on creating value for all stakeholders, Starbucks believes that responsible growth includes doing the right thing for both people and the planet. The company also provided updates to its ongoing growth model and aims to drive consistent and predictable sales growth and margin expansion while continuing to create significant value for all stakeholders.

“We are a purpose-driven company with a mission grounded in the human experience as we seek to have a positive impact on both people and the planet, while profitably growing our business,” said Johnson. “Over the past two years, we have further streamlined the company, sharpened our focus on accelerating growth in our two lead markets of the U.S. and China, and expanded our global reach through the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé while increasing returns to all of our stakeholders. Looking ahead, coffee remains a very large and attractive market that is growing globally. We are focused on growing category share and believe Starbucks is better positioned than ever for continued success.”

Starbucks leadership team emphasized caring for partners (employees) as a key building block of the company’s strategy, alongside a continued focus on creating uplifting experiences for customers while playing a positive role in communities and neighborhoods worldwide. Through the lens of this commitment, Starbucks leaders discussed the decisive actions the company has taken since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rapidly adapting in the dynamic environment, further strengthening the resilience of the brand and simultaneously positioning the company for long-term growth.

Well Positioned for Shifts in Consumer Behavior

The recent disruption of the global pandemic has accelerated certain shifts in consumer behavior, and Starbucks has quickly adapted its business for the short- and long-term implications. Johnson provided insights in shifting consumer behaviors and how the company will continue to meet its customers however and wherever they want to engage with the brand. He shared how Starbucks continues to amplify innovation that elevates customer experiences, creates exciting new beverage platforms, and expands digital customer relationships to capitalize on five shifts in consumer behavior: