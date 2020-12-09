 

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,466.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared to $1,391.6 billion at October 31, 2020.

 

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

Preliminary

30-Nov-20

31-Oct-20

30-Sep-20

30-Jun-20

30-Nov-19

Fixed Income

$666.2

$652.8

$656.7

$211.3

$244.2

Equity

469.3

418.1

432.0

235.8

267.3

Multi-Asset

142.1

131.6

133.8

118.5

123.7

Alternative

124.8

122.4

124.0

46.8

45.9

Long Term:

1,402.4

1,324.9

1,346.5

612.4

681.1

Cash Management

64.3

66.7

72.4

10.4

10.2

Total

$1,466.7

 

$1,391.6

 

$1,418.9

