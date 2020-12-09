Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,466.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared to $1,391.6 billion at October 31, 2020.
By Asset Class:
(In USD billions)
Preliminary
30-Nov-20
31-Oct-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
30-Nov-19
Fixed Income
$666.2
$652.8
$656.7
$211.3
$244.2
Equity
469.3
418.1
432.0
235.8
267.3
Multi-Asset
142.1
131.6
133.8
118.5
123.7
Alternative
124.8
122.4
124.0
46.8
45.9
Long Term:
1,402.4
1,324.9
1,346.5
612.4
681.1
Cash Management
64.3
66.7
72.4
10.4
10.2
Total
$1,466.7
$1,391.6
$1,418.9
