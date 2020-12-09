Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO of SDP commented, “Superior Drilling Products has always had an intent focus on delivering quality. The ISO 9001 certification is validation of our ability to consistently deliver to global quality standards and enables us to qualify as a supplier for a broader base of customers and industries. Of note, we achieved the AS9100D certification which establishes additional requirements for critical industries that expand our addressable market. The certification furthers our commitment to our customers to practice repeatable, reliable, and continuously improving processes that deliver world-class products.”

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), an innovator and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it has been awarded the AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management systems (QMS) and for meeting QMS requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industry.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international QMS standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization. AS9100D is an international QMS standard published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The standards are based on several quality management principles, including an outlined process-based method, strong customer focus, and involvement of upper-level company leadership. Organizations worldwide use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at www.sdpi.com.

