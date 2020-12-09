 

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 22:28  |  45   |   |   

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock and help the Company regain compliance with the minimum share price listing rule of the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). Although the Company’s stock has recently traded above the NYSE minimum requirement of $1.00 per share, its Board of Directors voted unanimously to implement the reverse stock split to mitigate the possibility of non-compliance with the NYSE minimum share price listing rule.

Earlier on December 9, 2020, at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, the Company’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a split ratio of 1-for-10, 1-for-15, or 1-for-20, with the ultimate ratio to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors in its sole discretion, and to reduce the number of authorized shares of common stock by a corresponding ratio. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective after market close on December 11, 2020 (the “Effective Time”). The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at the market open on December 14, 2020.

At the Effective Time, every fifteen issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will be converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. Once effective and without taking into account the cash out of any resulting fractional shares, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 31,268,943 shares to approximately 2,084,596 shares. The authorized number of shares of common stock will also be proportionately reduced from 65,000,000 shares to 4,333,334 shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares will instead receive an amount of cash based on the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported on the NYSE as of the date of the Effective Time. Holders of the Company’s common stock held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company’s transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split.

