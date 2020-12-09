Global Ship Lease’s First Priority Senior Secured Notes Upgraded to BB- by S&P Global Ratings; $28.0 Million Partial Redemption Completed

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”), a leading independent owner of containerships, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded the issue rating of the Company’s first priority senior secured notes to BB- from B+. In announcing its review, S&P cited improving market conditions, positive momentum for charter rates, resilient EBITDA, accelerated debt reduction, and a steeper than expected demand recovery for Global Ship Lease’s container liner counterparties.



George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “By remaining active, opportunistic, and in close contact with our container liner customers, Global Ship Lease has been a significant beneficiary of the outperformance of the container shipping sector in the second half of 2020. The sharp recovery in containerized freight demand, with year-over-year volume increases driven by a marked shift in consumer spending from services to goods, has resulted in a sustained surge of demand for mid-sized Post-Panamax and smaller containerships like those in our fleet. This heightened demand has driven idle capacity in these size classes to near zero and enabled us to pro-actively extend or secure new charters at attractive rates and durations. We have simultaneously continued to make progress in improving our leverage profile, including the recent completion of our mandatory redemption of $28,000,000 of aggregate principal amount of our 9.875% Senior Secured Notes (the “Notes”), which leaves approximately $233,436,000 of the Notes outstanding. From this position of strength, and with S&P now joining Moody’s in acknowledging our improved credit profile, we are well placed in our pursuit of an opportunistic refinancing of the Notes.”

Additional information regarding Global Ship Lease’s rating can be found in the report dated December 9, 2020 on S&P Global Ratings website at www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.