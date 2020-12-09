Invitation Homes Announces $3.5 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility to Replace Existing Facility and Refinance Secured Debt; Demonstrates Commitment to ESG with Sustainability-Linked Pricing

As a result of these transactions, the Company now has no debt reaching final maturity until December 2024, with the exception of $345 million of convertible notes maturing in January 2022. In addition, the Company’s unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt increased from 22% to 35%, and the percentage of homes in the Company’s portfolio that are unencumbered increased from 51% to 56%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed a $3.5 billion sustainability-linked senior unsecured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”), consisting of an undrawn $1.0 billion revolving line of credit (the “Revolver”) and a fully funded $2.5 billion term loan (the “Term Loan”). Initial maturities of the Revolver and Term Loan are in January 2025, with each carrying two 6-month extension options. The new $1.0 billion Revolver replaces the Company’s existing $1.0 billion revolving credit facility, which had no balance drawn at the time the Credit Facility closed. Proceeds from the new $2.5 billion Term Loan were used to: 1) fully repay the Company’s existing $1.5 billion unsecured term loan facility due to reach final maturity in February 2022, 2) fully repay the $731 million principal balance of the SWH 2017-1 securitization due to reach final maturity in January 2023, and 3) voluntarily prepay higher-cost classes of certificates of various securitizations due to reach final maturity between March 2025 and January 2026.

Initially, the Revolver and Term Loan will bear interest at spreads based on the Company’s total leverage ratio. Based on the leverage ratio at closing, the new Revolver will bear interest at LIBOR + 170 bps for any used portion and will incur a fee of 20 – 30 bps for any unused portion. Based on the leverage ratio at closing, the Term Loan will bear interest at LIBOR + 165 bps. For both the Revolver and the Term Loan, spreads at the closing date leverage ratio are 5 bps lower than the spreads most recently in effect for the Company’s previous credit facility.

Spreads for both the Revolver and Term Loan will decrease upon the Company’s achievement of an investment grade rating, at which point spreads will become based on the Company’s long-term unsecured credit rating rather than on its total leverage ratio. At a BBB-/Baa3 ratings level, the Revolver would bear interest at LIBOR + 135 bps, and the Term Loan would bear interest at LIBOR + 125 bps, with pricing improving further at higher corporate credit ratings.

As a responsible corporate citizen committed to raising the bar for environmental, social, and governance sustainability (“ESG”), Invitation Homes has introduced a sustainability component to the Credit Facility whereby pricing of the Revolver can improve if the Company meets certain ESG performance targets as determined via an independent third-party evaluation.

A total of 22 lenders participated in the Company’s new Credit Facility, including Bank of America, N.A. as Administrative Agent, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as Syndication Agent, and BBVA USA as Sustainability Agent and Coordinator.

