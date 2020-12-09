 

BiomX Announces Preclinical Results of Analysis of Patient Samples and Engineering of Phage for Therapeutic Applications in Colorectal Cancer

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced the results of an analysis of presence of target bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum, in tumor samples obtained from patients with colorectal cancer and reported on progress in engineering of genetic payloads for therapeutic applications. The analysis confirmed the presence of Fusobacterium nucleatum in over 80 percent of tumor samples obtained from patients with colorectal cancer and identified Fusobacterium nucleatum animalis as the most prevalent subspecie.

In addition, the Company reported successful engineering of a functional fluorescence gene payload into Fusobacterium nucleatum phage and disclosed three candidate payloads which are being evaluated for delivery to the tumor microenvironment via phage. Candidate payloads include gene-encoding immune-stimulating proteins GM-CSF and IL-15 as well as the pro-drug converting enzyme cytosine deaminase. The BiomX colorectal cancer program utilizes phage therapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in order to target bacteria that are naturally present within tumors, with the aim of converting ‘cold’ tumors to ‘hot’ by delivering a payload to the tumor.

The results are featured in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2020 and will be available at the Company’s website at https://www.biomx.com/publications-2/. Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Novel Analysis of Fusobacterium Nucleatum Subspecies in Human Colorectal Cancer and Engineering of Therapeutic Bacteriophage
Lead Author: Lihi Ninio-Many, Ph.D., Project Leader, BiomX

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com.

Safe Harbor Language

This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when this press release discusses the potential engineering of phage for the delivery of genetic payloads for therapeutic applications, BiomX is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, invest should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BiomX’s first Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 4, 2020 and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.



Disclaimer

