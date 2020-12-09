 

Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (calers.com) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2020.

This dividend will be the 391st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Caleres Announces Strategic Changes to Organizational and Leadership Structure
19.11.20
Caleres Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
18.11.20
Famous Footwear Reaches First $1 Million Donation to Ticket to Dream Foundation
11.11.20
Caleres Names Michael Edwards President of Famous Footwear, Positioning the Company’s Largest Brand for Further Growth and Success