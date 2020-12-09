 

Blue Bird Announces the Amendment of Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

Today, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), a leading manufacturer of school and activity buses, announced that it entered into a third amendment (the “Third Amendment) to its credit facility, dated as of December 12, 2016 (the “Credit Agreement”).

The Third Amendment provides for covenant relief through Blue Bird’s second fiscal quarter of 2022. For the fiscal 2021 period, the net leverage ratio is replaced by a minimum trailing twelve-month EBITDA quarterly covenant and a monthly liquidity test. The Third Amendment also provides for a higher net leverage ratio for the first half of fiscal 2022.

Other terms of the amended credit facility include a higher borrowing cost of 50 basis points on borrowed moneys, 25 basis points higher on the unused line fee, a cash sweep provision and lower total availability on its revolving commitments. Blue Bird may revert back to the original terms and conditions if it chooses to terminate the covenant relief granted by the Third Amendment.

"We are pleased to have successfully amended our loan agreement," said Phil Horlock, Chief Executive Officer. "This amendment provides Blue Bird with the financial flexibility to operate our business during the Covid-19 pandemic while preserving our efforts for future revenue growth. We appreciate the continued support of our lending partners in helping us achieve our strategic initiatives and improve the overall financial position of the company."

Additional details on the terms of the amendment are available in the 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2020.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

Blue Bird Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Bird Announces the Amendment of Credit Facility Today, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), a leading manufacturer of school and activity buses, announced that it entered into a third amendment (the “Third Amendment) to its credit facility, dated as of December 12, 2016 (the “Credit Agreement”). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:00 Uhr
Blue Bird Electric School Buses in Demand: Company Set to Deliver 300th Electric Bus
02.12.20
Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on December 16, 2020