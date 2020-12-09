American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share that was last paid on October 26, 2020.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $2.00 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2020 to holders of record on December 21, 2020. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $174 million.

AFG Co-CEOs Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner stated: “Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of this $2.00 special dividend is an important and effective component of our capital management strategy; it reflects AFG’s strong financial position and our confidence in the Company’s financial future. Following the payment of this special dividend, our excess capital remains at a level which affords us the financial flexibility to grow our business organically and through acquisitions and start-ups that meet our target return thresholds, and to make opportunistic repurchases of AFG’s stock.”

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $70 billion as of September 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this press release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the Company's expectations concerning market and other conditions and their effect on future premiums, revenues, earnings, investment activities and the amount and timing of share repurchases; recoverability of asset values; expected losses and the adequacy of reserves for asbestos, environmental pollution and mass tort claims; rate changes; and improved loss experience.