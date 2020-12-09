 

G1 Therapeutics Presents Final Phase 2 Clinical Data on Trilaciclib in Combination with Chemotherapy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Demonstrating Significant Improvement in Overall Survival at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020   

Company also presents updated monotherapy data on investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) rintodestrant for ER+, HER2- breast cancer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today reported final data from its randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) showing that trilaciclib significantly improved overall survival (OS) for patients treated with trilaciclib in combination with a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) compared with GC alone. These data were presented in a Spotlight Poster Discussion Session at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Trilaciclib is a first-in-class investigational therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer treated with chemotherapy.

“Triple-negative breast cancer is the most aggressive form of breast cancer, and there is a significant need for combination therapies that extend survival for women with either PD-L1 positive or PD-L1 negative tumors,” said Raj Malik, M.D, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “Mature data from this Phase 2 trial showed trilaciclib improved overall survival in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer when given in combination with chemotherapy, regardless of PD-L1 status. We are excited to initiate a pivotal trial of trilaciclib in mTNBC in early 2021, with the goal of confirming the promising findings from this first trial.”

Trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy improves overall survival in mTNBC
The randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with a chemotherapy regimen of GC, a current standard of care for mTNBC, enrolled 102 patients who had received up to two prior chemotherapy regimens for locally recurrent or mTNBC. In this three-arm trial, all three groups received a chemotherapy regimen of GC. Patients were randomized to receive GC only (Group 1) or GC plus one of two dosing schedules of trilaciclib: trilaciclib administered on the day of chemotherapy (Group 2) or trilaciclib administered the day prior to and the day of chemotherapy (Group 3). Preliminary data were previously reported at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology congress and featured in a concurrent publication in The Lancet Oncology (press release here).

