Alpine Materials Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Alpine Materials has joined SiteOne. Alpine Materials serves the greater Dallas, Texas market from a single location focused on the distribution of mulches, soils and hardscape materials to landscape professionals.

“Alpine Materials is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add market-leading hardscapes, landscape supplies and natural stone capability to our existing full line of products in the Dallas, Texas market,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.