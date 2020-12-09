 

Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Elliott Rodgers to Board of Directors

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced today that its board of directors has appointed Elliott Rodgers as a member of the board, effective immediately. Rodgers currently serves as chief information officer of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) and has more than a decade of experience in the retail industry.

Elliott Rodgers (Photo: Business Wire)

“Elliott has deep knowledge of ecommerce, digital transformations and how to drive operational excellence in today’s omnichannel supply chain,” said Stephen C. Neal, chair of the board of Levi Strauss & Co. “His expertise in all of these areas will be invaluable as we focus on direct-to-consumer and continue to look for innovative ways to get our products to our consumers when, where and how they want them.”

Rodgers became chief information officer of Ulta Beauty in September after having held several supply chain roles since joining the company in November 2013, most recently serving as chief supply chain officer. Prior to joining Ulta Beauty, Rodgers was director of operations, Target.com & Mobile, at Target. In this role, he was responsible for Target’s ecommerce website and fulfillment operations and co-led Target’s omnichannel supply chain pilot programs. Previously, Rodgers held operational leadership roles spanning retail, financial services, and logistics at Target, Citibank and the United States Army.

“I am honored to join the board at Levi Strauss & Co., a company I’ve long admired as a leader of industry and culture,” Rodgers said. “I hope to complement the strength of the current board of directors and management team with my experience and passion as we all work toward the company’s continued success.”

Rodgers holds a B.S. in political science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

