 

Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • First time an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator has shown an Overall Survival (OS) benefit in a randomised setting in metastatic breast cancer patients known to be insensitive to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy
  • Promising and improving overall trend in OS in total population (based on approx. 60% of events): median survival benefit of +2.7 months from efti plus chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy plus placebo
  • Statistically significant OS benefit in efti group observed in pre-defined patient groups:
    • +7.1 months survival benefit (median of 21.9 vs. 14.8 months, nearly 50% longer) from efti with chemotherapy for patients under 65 years of age
    • +9.4 months survival benefit (median of 22.4 vs. 12.9 months, 74% longer) from efti with chemotherapy for patients with a low starting monocyte count
  • Statistically significant increase in CD8 T cells in patients treated with efti plus chemotherapy, correlated with prolonged OS, indicating pharmacodynamic activity and proof of concept of efti’s mode of action 
  • Collection of OS data ongoing, with final data expected to be reported mid 2021
  • Investor webcast to discuss survival data scheduled for Friday, 11 December 2020, at 8.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time, details below

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to report encouraging first Overall Survival (OS) follow up data from its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy (“efti group”) in comparison to a combination of placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy (“comparator group”) in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC). These data were selected to be presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, which is being held virtually this week from Texas, USA.

AIPAC Principal Investigator, Hans Wildiers of University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium, said: 
“Improving Overall Survival is a key endpoint when evaluating the benefit of new anticancer drugs. Efti is a new drug targeting the immune system in an innovative way and has the potential to improve outcomes in HER2-negative/hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer patients. The AIPAC study investigated efti in combination with first line chemotherapy in this population, a group of about 250,000 patients diagnosed worldwide each year. Although the progression free survival data in the efti group did not show a significant improvement versus the comparator arm in AIPAC earlier this year, the OS data in general looks already very interesting and will mature further. The OS data in subgroups such as those below age 65 years are highly encouraging and may lead to more effective treatment options for metastatic breast cancer patients.”

