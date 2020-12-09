 

Schneider Bulk Express Intermodal Service Expands to Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 23:30  |  57   |   |   

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is expanding its revolutionary Bulk Express Intermodal service into Canada. Eight years after it helped pioneer the service in the United States, Schneider is now bringing its benefits to bulk shippers across North America.

Starting last week, shippers with inbound and outbound Canadian freight began relying on Schneider Bulk Express Intermodal to deliver truck-like service (with standard transit times plus one or two days). Bulk intermodal safely ships bulk loads by rail, with local and regional drivers handling the final dray.

The containers, which have the ability to haul up to 45,600 pounds of specialty chemical and liquid payloads, will travel on the CN to and from the Toronto ramp. Inbound freight will be hauled to its final destination by Canadian-based drivers.

“Since we began service into Mexico several years ago, cross-border shippers have seen how much value Bulk Express Intermodal delivers,” said Jason Howe, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s bulk division. “We’re excited for shippers moving freight into and out of Canada to experience similar cost savings and fast, safe transit.”

Other key benefits Bulk Express Intermodal shippers will realize include:

  • Eliminates border-crossing delays: Because it pre-clears and runs straight through on tracks.
  • Reduces carbon footprint: Intermodal uses less fuel than truckload transportation, and its emissions are much lower.
  • Alleviates capacity concerns: Bulk Express Intermodal hauls freight across the border via rail versus a truckload crossing the border over the road, which can lead to issues with customs.

Though Bulk Express Intermodal is expected to expand to other Canadian ramps in the future, today’s network makes the service most efficient for shippers within 150 miles of Toronto or those based in the Western or Southern regions of the U.S.

To find out if your business can benefit from Bulk Express Intermodal service in Canada, the U.S. or Mexico, contact solutions@schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Bulk Express Intermodal Service Expands to Canada Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is expanding its revolutionary Bulk Express Intermodal service into Canada. Eight years after it helped pioneer the service in the United States, Schneider is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Schneider Earns Second Consecutive General Mills’ Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year Award
19.11.20
Schneider Receives Target’s Middle Mile Award for Best Transportation Innovator
17.11.20
Schneider Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
11.11.20
Schneider Honors Veterans, Celebrates Top 10 Military Friendly Employer Ranking