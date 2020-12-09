 

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (formerly, Brachium Capital Corp.) (the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced “Qualifying Transaction” (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) involving a three cornered amalgamation where WeCommerce Holdings Ltd., a private British Columbia Corporation, (“WeCommerce”), was amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Qualifying Transaction”). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion and exchange of the subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) issued in connection with WeCommerce’s previously announced $60 million private placement offering (the “Offering”) of Subscription Receipts co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc. (the “Lead Agents”).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding Class A common shares on a 36.9763 to 1 basis (each post-consolidation Class A common share, a “Common Share”) and changed its name from “Brachium Capital Corp.” to “WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.” The Company's new CUSIP number will be 94847U103 and its new ISIN will be CA94847U1030. Shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action with respect to the consolidation or the name change and are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send registered shareholders a new Direct Registration System advice (DRS) representing the number of post-consolidation Common Shares held by such shareholders.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, including the completion of the Offering, the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company consists of 35,961,591 Common Shares with outstanding options to acquire an additional 1,588,339 Common Shares and outstanding warrants to acquire 10,818 Common Shares.

Final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction will occur upon the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin by the Exchange. Subject to final acceptance by the Exchange, the Company will be classified as a Tier 1 issuer pursuant to Exchange policies. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange under the symbol “WE.V” at the opening of the markets on December 14, 2020.

