Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”), a leading independent branded hydroponics company with a comprehensive distribution platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,666,667 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. In addition, Hydrofarm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,300,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on December 10, 2020 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HYFM.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Stifel are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities, Truist Securities and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104 or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2020. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.

