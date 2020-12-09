Disclosure of voting rights in IDEX Biometrics - chair Morten Opstad - 9 Dec 2020

At the close of business on 9 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020:

Total 258,443,610 shares or 31.1% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 147,524,365 shares or 17.8% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and controlled entities.

Proxy with voting instructions for 110,919,245 shares or 13.3% of the share capital.