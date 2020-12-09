 

Disclosure of voting rights in IDEX Biometrics - chair Morten Opstad - 9 Dec 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 23:30  |  37   |   |   

At the close of business on 9 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020:

Total 258,443,610 shares or 31.1% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:
Proxy to represent and vote for 147,524,365 shares or 17.8% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and controlled entities.
Proxy with voting instructions for 110,919,245 shares or 13.3% of the share capital.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


IDEX Biometrics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disclosure of voting rights in IDEX Biometrics - chair Morten Opstad - 9 Dec 2020 At the close of business on 9 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020: Total 258,443,610 shares or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Additional Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from a Tier 1 Card Manufacturer
07.12.20
IDEX Biometrics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference, 15 Dec 2020
03.12.20
IDEX Biometrics: Employee Share Purchase Plan 2 Dec 2020
27.11.20
IDEX Biometrics Presentation at Nordnet November 2020
26.11.20
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 26 November 2020
24.11.20
IDEX Biometrics – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 December 2020
10.11.20
IDEX Biometrics - Private placement successfully completed, raising NOK 70 million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
16
biometrische Zahlungskarte