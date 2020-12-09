The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Reata failed to produce MOXIe Part 2 study results sufficient to support marketing approval for omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA from the FDA without additional evidence. It was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA based on the MOXIe Part 2 study alone. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reata, investors suffered damages.