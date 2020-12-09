Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

New randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II clinical study to commence in Q1 CY2021

Evaluates the efficacy and safety of eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy, compared to placebo plus paclitaxel (as per AIPAC study)

Fully funded by EOC Pharma, trial will involve approx. 152 patients across 20 clinical trial sites in China

Follows encouraging data from Immutep’s ongoing AIPAC Phase IIb study announced end of March and today and presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase II clinical trial in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.

Similar to Immutep’s AIPAC study, the EOC Pharma trial will be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II clinical study with the study endpoints including progression free survival, overall survival and overall response rate. It is expected take place across 20 clinical trial sites in China over 24 months and will evaluate Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”, designated EOC202 in China) in combination with paclitaxel in HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer patients who have progression after endocrine therapy.

EOC Pharma has received positive scientific advice from the Chinese competent authority, the Chinese National Medical Products Administration, enabling the first patient in to be enrolled and dosed in the trial in Q1 of calendar year 2021.

EOC Pharma CEO, Xiaoming Zou, said: “Breast cancer is now the most common cancer in Chinese women, with more than 1.6 million people being diagnosed and 1.2 million people dying of the disease each year1. It is very important that we find new ways to enhance paclitaxel chemotherapy which continues to be a standard of care for HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer patients. Immutep’s recent encouraging interim AIPAC results give us hope we can boost the body’s immune system to deliver better outcomes to patients.”