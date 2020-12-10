Black Diamond Group Announces 2021 Gross Capital Spending Plan of Approximately $35 Million

Capital plan of approximately $35 million on a gross basis; $25 to $30 million on a net basis.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2021 gross capital budget of approximately $35 million. In the normal course of business, the Company will regularly buy and sell modular buildings into and out of our rental fleet. Proceeds from these sales have typically been in the range of $5 to $10 million per year and the Company expects this trend to generally hold steady in 2021. As such, Black Diamond’s net capital investment in 2021 is expected to be between $25 and $30 million on a net basis.

Most of the 2021 capital budget will be allocated towards continued growth of the MSS segment throughout North America, of which approximately $25 million will be earmarked specifically for growth and split roughly 35% and 65% in Canada and the U.S. respectively. This budget includes anticipated growth capital for the newly acquired Vanguard Modular rental fleet.

Among the $4.5 million being invested in the WFS business unit, roughly $2.5 million will be allocated towards the robust Australian division for education, space rentals, and workforce applications. The remaining WFS budget of $2.0 million will primarily be related to refurbishment of large format camp units on a project specific basis.

LodgeLink, the company’s digital platform for essential crew travel, will see approximately $1.5 million of capital investment related to software development to support the continued growth of this technology driven business.

The remaining capital will be for maintenance across the platform, which tends to average roughly 5% of rental revenue on an annual basis, as well as general corporate purposes (including real estate and leasehold improvements).

Black Diamond expects all capital investments to be expended in a generally non-speculative, project-specific basis. As of December 9th, the Company currently has capex commitments of approximately $3.5 million for Q1 of 2021. Other than maintenance and committed capex, the balance of the approved amount is discretionary and will be monitored and adjusted as business conditions require.