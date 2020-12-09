Meso Numismatics Eliminates All Convertible Debt In Renegotiation Deal and Files 10K

Meso announces that it has renegotiated the consolidation of all its convertible debt into non-convertible promissory notes and warrants. The renegotiation deal effectively saves the company from hundreds of millions of shares of possible dilution.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that “the Company has successfully Eliminated All Convertible Debt In Renegotiation Deal and Files 10K.”

“We are very pleased that we have been able to renegotiate our convertible debt,” said David Christensen, President and CEO. “Moving forward, the company will seek minimally dilutive sources of capital.”

The company is working on its remaining filings in order to become current. For more details please read this press release in conjunction with the company’s 10K filed today including the subsequent events note in the financial statements section.

This press release should be read in conjunction with all other filings on www.sec.gov

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging numismatic and technology company specialized in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to help companies grow.

Forward Looking Statements

