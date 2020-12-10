Cornerstone Announces Completion of $7.7 Million Financing
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States
OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) announces completion of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), the proposed terms of which were previously announced on November 24 and November 25, 2020.
The Offering consisted of the issuance of 1,540,000 common shares at an issue price of $5.00 per common share for total gross proceeds of $7,700,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering includes participation by insiders of Cornerstone totalling 380,000 common shares, which constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Cornerstone is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority securityholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 made available under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, as neither the fair market value of the common shares issued to insiders nor the consideration being paid by insiders exceeded 25% of Cornerstone’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In aggregate, directors and officers of Cornerstone have subscribed for 125,000 common shares, which represents less than 1% of Cornerstone’s market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Offering was unanimously approved by the directors of Cornerstone, with each director refraining from voting in respect of his or her participation in the Offering. None of Cornerstone's directors has expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the Offering. Subscriptions to the Offering were made pursuant to a subscription agreement, which contains customary terms and conditions. For additional related party disclosure relating to the Offering, please refer to the material change report of the Company dated December 4, 2020.
0 Kommentare