Cornerstone Announces Completion of $7.7 Million Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) announces completion of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), the proposed terms of which were previously announced on November 24 and November 25, 2020.

The Offering consisted of the issuance of 1,540,000 common shares at an issue price of $5.00 per common share for total gross proceeds of $7,700,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.