 

Ayr Strategies Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced 12.5% Senior Secured Notes Offering; Completes Incentive Exercise of Three Million Warrants

Total Gross Proceeds in Excess of US$135 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced offering of 12.5% Senior Secured Notes (the “Notes”), from US$75 million to US$110 million. Additionally, it has completed an oversubscribed incentive cash exercise of three million of the Company’s share purchase warrants, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of over US$25 million. In aggregate this week, following closing of the debt offering, the Company will have raised gross proceeds of over $135 million.

“This is an unprecedented time for Ayr. We are in the excellent position of being one of the few MSOs for whom capital is readily available, which is a major strategic advantage for us as we expand and grow. We were very pleased with the reception in the market for our corporate credit. Our premier debt offering, which was upsized nearly 50% from our initial size of $75 million due to substantial demand, combined with the proceeds from our in-the-money warrants and the cash we generate every day from operations, give us a war chest of over US$150 million in cash on our balance sheet. Our announced M&A pipeline is fully financed and we are in a great position to continue to invest in our current operations while we explore other opportunities for expansion,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Ayr’s CEO.

The Senior Notes:

The Notes will pay interest of 12.5% per annum, payable semi-annually, with a maturity 48 months from closing. The offering is being led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020.

The Notes will also contain certain covenants and restrictions on Ayr’s business, including restrictions on the incurrence of debt, asset sales and dividends and other distributions. The Notes are to be secured by a first-priority security interest in specified assets of Ayr and certain of its subsidiaries. As previously announced, Ayr intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, in addition to cash from the proceeds of in-the-money warrant exercise and cash from operations, to fund capital expenditures and the cash portion of pending and potential future acquisitions.

