 

Cybernet on the Front Lines of Massive Vaccination Program

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes are on the United Kingdom today as they are the first western country in the world to begin to issue COVID-19 vaccinations. This ambitious undertaking, which has been dubbed the largest mass-vaccination program in the country's history, will require an extraordinary degree of coordination and record keeping. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is at the center of this undertaking, and Cybernet medical computers are the devices being trusted to run their Electronic Patient Record (EPR) software at dozens of locations throughout the country.

Two National Health Service workers pictured with the CyberMed NB22 medical computer preparing to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom's most ambitious immunization program in history.

Several years ago when the NHS was looking to upgrade their patient records system, they couldn't have possibly predicted that it would be called into service on a national scale like this. But because of their forward thinking they are well equipped to handle what isn't just a massive project on a human scale, but also on a data scale as well.

Throughout the NHS Cybernet's CyberMed NB series of hot swap battery powered computers have been deployed to run the EPR software. These medical computers uniquely prepare the country's clinicians and citizens to deploy vaccines efficiently and safely. While any computer can run the vital EPR software that is integral to this vaccination program, the CyberMed NB series offers a series of features that will enhance functionality.

For starters, the CyberMed NB series is powered by hot-swap batteries, which allows for 24/7 operation without ever needing to be plugged in. This will allow clinicians to wheel computers from patient to patient to record their information, rather than having to have a computer at every single vaccination room or station. Furthermore, the CyberMed NB series is fully antimicrobial and can also be sprayed down with chemical disinfectant preventing the spread of germs from one patient to the next, or to clinicians.

"Several years ago, when we first began to partner with the NHS, there was no way that either of us could have predicted the global pandemic," said Ali Bagheri, Global Sr. VP of Operations at Cybernet. "We've always prided ourselves on being forward thinking with our designs and engineering, and every team that we've worked with at the NHS has shared that same vision. That is why we are confident that they will be able to manage this vaccine initiative with speed and efficiency. We're just proud to play a small part in that."

As more countries around the world begin to approve and deploy the multiple COVID-19 vaccinations that are becoming available they will need to have coordinated efforts, not just at the government level, but at the individual healthcare facility level, to successfully immunize enough people to move past the pandemic. Having the right IT hardware in place will go a long way towards managing that process not just in an efficient manner, but just as importantly in a safe manner.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications including ISO13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B universe. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met or exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted entity for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website www.cybernet.us.

