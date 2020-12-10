 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (“Cheesecake Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAKE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Cheesecake Factory investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/the-cheesecake-factory-incorporated/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In its March 23, 2020 and April 3, 2020 disclosures, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheesecake Factory stated that its restaurants were "operating sustainably." The Company was in fact losing around $6 million per week, which it did not disclose to investors. Additionally, the Company also failed to disclose to investors that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had informed landlords that it would be impossible to pay rent in April.

On December 4, 2020, the Company stated that it will pay a $125,000 fine to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) for making misleading statements.

On this news, Cheesecake Factory’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 2%, to close at $38.62 per share on December 4, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Cheesecake Factory should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

