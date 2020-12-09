EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Karton to acquire Kotkamills Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 09.12.2020, 01:30 | 5 | 0 | 0 09.12.2020, 01:30 |

Proposed acquisition to strengthen MMK's position in virgin-fiber based

cartonboard



Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers



Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire Kotkamills Group Oyj

("Kotkamills") from its shareholders for an Enterprise Value of around EUR 425

million, representing ca. 7.8x LTM EBITDA. The addition of Kotkamills will grow

MMK's position in the attractive virgin fiber based cartonboard (FBB) and Food

Service Board (FSB) market, complementing its established position in recycled

fiber based board. The proposed transaction will be immediately accretive to

earnings.



Kotkamills operates two board / paper machines at its integrated mill in Kotka

(Southern-Finland): a FBB/FSB board machine which started up in 2016 following

an investment of more than EUR 180 million with current sales volumes of around

260kt and a planned capacity of 400kt; a Saturated Kraft paper machine with

170kt capacity in which the company is a leading global supplier. Kotkamills

employs about 500 people and generates an LTM EBITDA of ca. EUR 55 million on

sales of ca. EUR 380 million.



The cash payment will be funded from committed credit lines. The transaction is

subject to customary completion conditions and regulatory approval. Closing of

the transaction is expected by mid of 2021.



Strategic Rationale



* Strengthen Mayr-Melnhof Group's competitive position in a growing European FBB

and FSB market versus the two market leaders

* Create a strong second pillar in addition to Coated Recycled Board (RCB) and

Coated Liner

* Benefit from ramp-up of FBB and FSB volumes (from current sales volumes of

260kt to planned capacity of 400kt)

* Offer barrier coated FSB solutions which can replace plastic and polyethylen-

coated board

* Diversify the business by adding a new product (with Kotkamills' strong

competitive position in high-quality Saturating Base Kraft)

* Harvest synergy potential





Mayr-Melnhof Group CEO, Peter Oswald, comments: "The acquisition of Kotkamills

is an ideal complement to our existing cartonboard business. It strengthens MM's

business model as a dedicated cartonboard and folding carton producer with a

reinforced position in virgin fiber based cartonboard which has good growth

potential. Kotkamills adds significantly to MM's sustainability strategy

offering innovative solutions for plastic replacement. We have great confidence

in the top-class team of Kotkamills to shape a promising future together."









Further inquiry note:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck

Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195

e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com, Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com





