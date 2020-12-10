 

Arcus Biosciences Expands Strategic Relationship with WuXi Biologics to Develop a Best-in-Class anti-CD39 Antibody for the Treatment of Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, and WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today announced an expansion of their existing strategic relationship under which the parties will discover anti-CD39 antibodies using WuXi Bio’s proprietary technology. This CD39 collaboration represents the fourth antibody development program on which the two companies have joined forces. Arcus was granted exclusive worldwide rights to anti-CD39 antibodies discovered under the collaboration and will be responsible for all further development and commercialization activities of such anti-CD39 antibodies.

The ATP-adenosine axis is believed to play a critical role in maintaining an immunosuppressed tumor microenvironment. Inhibition of one or more of the key nodes (CD39, CD73, or adenosine A2a and A2b receptors) along this axis aims to reduce the formation or activity of the highly immunosuppressive adenosine. A potential additional benefit of CD39 inhibition, aside from blocking an important source of adenosine, is the increase in intra-tumoral ATP, an important molecule for the recruitment and activation of dendritic cells. Preclinical experiments indicate that the combination of CD39 inhibition with either CD73 or adenosine receptor inhibition provides robust inhibition of this axis and increased anti-tumor immunity.

“WuXi Biologics is a global leader in the development and manufacture of therapeutic antibodies. Our relationship with WuXi Biologics started in 2017 with a clinic-ready anti-PD1 antibody, zimberelimab, which possesses molecular properties similar to those of marketed anti-PD1 therapies and has shown impressive clinical anti-tumor activity,” said Juan Jaen, Ph.D., president and head of research at Arcus Biosciences. “Furthermore, WuXi Biologics has been an excellent manufacturing partner for our anti-TIGIT antibodies, domvanalimab (AB154) and AB308. We are excited to now extend our existing relationship with WuXi Biologics by combining core competencies to discover anti-CD39 antibodies that have the potential to synergize with adenosine-targeted molecules in our existing portfolio of clinical agents. This will allow us to continue to maintain our position as one of the industry’s leading companies in the targeting of the ATP-adenosine axis for the treatment of cancer.”

