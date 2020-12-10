 

Vasta acquires Meritt, the leading digital assessment platform in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 01:20  |  43   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) announces the acquisition of Meritt, the most complete and cutting-edge digital assessment platform in the country. A team with over 10 years’ experience and over 500 schools served, Meritt possesses the largest K-12 database in Brazil and will help our partner schools with their digitalization process. The startup currently has 153 active clients, a number 40% superior to that of 2019, and is expected to close the year with an estimated revenue of BRL 1.5 million. In addition to aggregating a digital solution to the platform, bringing in new clients, and contributing with its experience in data analysis, Meritt will also provide relevant cost synergies with the streamlining of tests and mock exams for the Vasta brands.

With the acquisition of an Edtech company, Vasta reaffirms its commitment to expand the digital solutions offered by its platform and aims to provide an improved learning management based on data and evidence, contributing to bolster students’ academic performance. Meritt's experience and methodology will help Vasta make a new stride in its investments in online and adaptive testing, gaining new ground in assessment customization, as well as allowing for results comparison between all students enrolled in the platform. This methodology will make it possible to more quickly identify each student's strengths and areas for improvement, guaranteeing a continuous evolution of their academic results, both in traditional exams and selection processes.

Meritt's history has always been permeated by innovation. Their insertion into the country's leading digital platform and the integration of its staff will accelerate the digital transformation process, support schools in their transition to a more dynamic teaching model and in the development of an education that is more attuned to the present day.

Meritt's online solution will be made available to all Plurall partner schools starting on the first bimester of 2021, whereas the adaptive solution will be gradually incorporated into the platform's teaching models.

VASTA’S MISSION

Our mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation

ABOUT VASTA

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Vasta Platform Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vasta acquires Meritt, the leading digital assessment platform in Brazil SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) announces the acquisition of Meritt, the most complete and cutting-edge digital assessment platform in the country. A team with over 10 years’ experience and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Vasta Platform Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results