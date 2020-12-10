 

Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the 2020 SABCS

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that efficacy results of neratinib in HER2-positive early stage breast cancer (eBC) from the Phase III ExteNET trial were presented at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that is currently taking place. The presentation entitled, “Continued efficacy of neratinib in patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer: Final overall survival analysis from the randomized phase 3 ExteNET trial,” is being presented at a Spotlight Poster Discussion Session by Frankie Ann Holmes, M.D., FACP, Texas Oncology Houston – US Oncology Research, an investigator of the trial. A copy of this poster presentation is available on the Puma website.

ExteNET was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, Phase III trial of 2,840 HER2-positive eBC patients who received neratinib after neoadjuvant and/or adjuvant therapy with chemotherapy and trastuzumab. Patients were stratified by hormone receptor status and randomly assigned to one year of treatment with either oral neratinib 240 mg/day or placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial was invasive disease-free survival (iDFS). Secondary endpoints include overall survival and cumulative incidence of CNS metastases. A descriptive analysis that evaluated CNS disease free survival, which was defined as time from randomization to any CNS recurrence or death from any cause, was performed.

Within the European Union, neratinib is approved in patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer who initiated treatment within one year of completing an adjuvant trastuzumab containing regimen.

The endpoints were analyzed for three groups of clinical interest: (i) the intent to treat (ITT) population; (ii) patients with HR+ breast cancer who initiated treatment within one year of completing an adjuvant trastuzumab containing regimen; and (iii) patients with HR+ breast cancer who initiated treatment within one year of completing an adjuvant trastuzumab containing regimen and who did not achieve a pathological complete response (no pCR) after neoadjuvant treatment and therefore were at a high risk of disease recurrence. Results from the Phase III ExteNET trial were published in the October 5, 2020 issue of Clinical Breast Cancer. The manuscript is accessible online at https://www.clinical-breast-cancer.com/article/S1526-8209(20)30258-5/f ....

