 

NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated Initial Public Offering Range

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 01:40  |  67   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the filing of an amended registration on form F-1 in connection with its intention to issue and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 6,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing the right to receive one ordinary share, in the United States (the “U.S. Offering”) and a concurrent offering of ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside the United States to certain investors (the “European Offering” and together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). The offering price per ADS is expected to be between $13.50 and $14.50, or between €11.15 and €11.97 per ordinary share (assuming an exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.2109, the exchange rate published by the European Central Bank on December 9, 2020).

Assuming an offering price of $14.00 per ADS in the U.S. Offering and €11.56 per ordinary share in the European Offering, which are the midpoints of the respective price ranges, the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $79.6 million (€65.8 million) from the Global Offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase, at the same price, additional ADSs and/or ordinary shares in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ADSs and ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the Global Offering. If such option is exercised in full, the expected net proceeds to the Company will increase to approximately $92.3 million (€76.2 million).

All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NBTX.” The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol “NANO.”

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering to advance the overall development of NBTXR3, prioritizing the treatment of locally advanced head and neck cancers, including approximately $58.1 million to advance its clinical trial of NBTXR3 in the United States and Europe for the treatment of locally advanced head and neck cancers through an interim analysis of efficacy data, and approximately $20.6 million to advance the development of its other clinical and pre-clinical programs. The Company expects to use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, from the Global Offering for working capital funding and other general corporate purposes.

Seite 1 von 6


Nanobiotix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated Initial Public Offering Range Regulatory News: NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the filing of an amended registration on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Start of the Roadshow for Its Proposed Global Offering and Proposed Nasdaq Listing
20.11.20
NANOBIOTIX Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
17.11.20
Nanobiotix Announces Two New Phase II Trials Evaluating NBTXR3 in Combination with Anti-PD-1 for the Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer
12.11.20
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a Significant Impact in Immunotherapy
10.11.20
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive First Clinical Data Showing Conversion of Anti-PD-1 Non-Responders to Responders With Radioenhancer NBTXR3