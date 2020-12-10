NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated Initial Public Offering Range

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the filing of an amended registration on form F-1 in connection with its intention to issue and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 6,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing the right to receive one ordinary share, in the United States (the “U.S. Offering”) and a concurrent offering of ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside the United States to certain investors (the “European Offering” and together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). The offering price per ADS is expected to be between $13.50 and $14.50, or between €11.15 and €11.97 per ordinary share (assuming an exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.2109, the exchange rate published by the European Central Bank on December 9, 2020).

Assuming an offering price of $14.00 per ADS in the U.S. Offering and €11.56 per ordinary share in the European Offering, which are the midpoints of the respective price ranges, the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $79.6 million (€65.8 million) from the Global Offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase, at the same price, additional ADSs and/or ordinary shares in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ADSs and ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the Global Offering. If such option is exercised in full, the expected net proceeds to the Company will increase to approximately $92.3 million (€76.2 million).

All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NBTX.” The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol “NANO.”

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering to advance the overall development of NBTXR3, prioritizing the treatment of locally advanced head and neck cancers, including approximately $58.1 million to advance its clinical trial of NBTXR3 in the United States and Europe for the treatment of locally advanced head and neck cancers through an interim analysis of efficacy data, and approximately $20.6 million to advance the development of its other clinical and pre-clinical programs. The Company expects to use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, from the Global Offering for working capital funding and other general corporate purposes.