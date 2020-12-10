Juniper Networks Announces Expiration and Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Two Series of Senior Notes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)(“Juniper”), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today the expiration and tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AG9/US48203RAG92, the “4.500% Notes”) and any and all of its outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AJ3/US48203RAJ32, the “4.350% Notes,” and together with the 4.500% Notes, the “Notes”). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $233,726,000 or 46.75% of the $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.500% Notes and $141,964,000 or 47.32% of the $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.350% Notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Offer, which amounts exclude $1,321,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.500% Notes and $4,063,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.350% Notes that, in each case, remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Juniper will accept for purchase all the Notes validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time, subject to the satisfaction of the Offer conditions. Payment for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on December 10, 2020 (the “Settlement Date”) or, in the case of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures, December 14, 2020.



The consideration to be paid under the Offer will be $1,128.39 per $1,000 principal amount of the 4.500% Notes and $1,160.69 per $1,000 principal amount of the 4.350% Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date. Payment of accrued interest on the Notes validly tendered through guaranteed delivery procedures and accepted for purchase will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date. The total Offer consideration of $433,995,562.13, which amount includes accrued and unpaid interest but excludes the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures, will be funded from the net proceeds from the previously announced issuance and sale by Juniper of its 1.200% Senior Notes due 2025 and 2.000% Senior Notes due 2030 and cash on hand.