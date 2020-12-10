SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders of Units and Special Voting Units

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Holders of Units and Special Voting Units (the “Meeting”) held today.



The total number of Units and Special Voting Units of SmartCentres (“Units” and “SVUs”, respectively) represented by holders of Units and SVUs (collectively, “Unitholders”) that voted in connection with the Meeting was 91,622,409 Units and 35,804,536 SVUs, representing in total 70.61% of SmartCentres’ issued and outstanding Units and SVUs. At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the six trustee nominees proposed by management. The voting results for the election of trustees based on the Units and SVUs represented at the Meeting were as follows: