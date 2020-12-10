Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study evaluating intravenous melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) in combination with dexamethasone in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, has been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The phase 2 HORIZON data are the basis for the ongoing priority review of the New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone in triple-class refractory multiple myeloma patients, who are refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.