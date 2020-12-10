 

Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study evaluating intravenous melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) in combination with dexamethasone in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, has been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The phase 2 HORIZON data are the basis for the ongoing priority review of the New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone in triple-class refractory multiple myeloma patients, who are refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

"The results from the HORIZON study demonstrate that melflufen in combination with dexamethasone, has a potential to provide a therapeutic option for patients who are difficult to treat and have a poor prognosis, including patients with triple class refractory myeloma and patients with extramedullary disease", says Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncopeptides AB. "These patients have limited, or no treatment options left. The introduction of a new treatment class may represent a potentially important alternative".  

The phase 2 HORIZON study is a pivotal, single-arm, multicenter, phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. The study included 157 heavily pretreated patients, who had received >2 earlier lines of therapy with immunomodulatory drugs and proteasome inhibitors and were refractory to pomalidomide and/or daratumumab. The HORIZON study population includes subgroups of patients who were triple-class refractory and/or had extramedullary disease and/or had cytogenetic high-risk features.

Summary of results:

30

Intention to Treat (n=157)

Triple Class Refractory (n=119)

Extra Medullary Disease (n=55)

Overall Response Rate (ORR)

