 

ALX Oncology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,380,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $76.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ALX Oncology. The gross proceeds to ALX Oncology from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ALX Oncology, are expected to be approximately $180.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, ALX Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 357,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 9, 2020. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

