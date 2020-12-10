HSBC Holdings plc Announces a Proposed Offering of Additional Tier 1 Securities to Finance the Redemption of Its US Dollar Preference Shares
HSBC Holdings plc (the ‘Company’, ‘we’ or ‘us’) announces the potential launch of an offering (the ‘Offering’) of a series of US dollar-denominated perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities (the ‘Securities’), subject to market conditions.
Subject to the successful pricing of the Offering of the Securities (which is expected to occur on 10 December 2020, subject to market conditions), the Company intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its 1,450,000 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (the ‘Preference Shares’) represented by American Depositary Shares, Series A (the ‘ADSs’) at a redemption price of US$1,000 per Preference Share and US$25 per ADS, plus accrued and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period to the redemption date. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Securities to redeem the Preference Shares and the ADSs, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Preference Shares and the ADSs. Any of the net proceeds in excess of the redemption amount will be used for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen the Company’s capital base pursuant to regulatory requirements.
The Company has retained HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as Sole Structuring Adviser and Book-Running underwriter for the Offering.
.....
The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’). The Offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus (together, the ‘Prospectus’) which has been or will be filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by writing or telephoning us at either of the following addresses:
Group Company Secretary
HSBC Holdings plc
8 Canada Square
London E14 5HQ
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7991 8888
HSBC Holdings plc
c/o HSBC Bank USA, National Association
452 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York, 10018
Attn: Company Secretary
Tel: +1 212 525 5000
The distribution of this communication and other information referred to herein may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this communication or such other information comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
0 Kommentare