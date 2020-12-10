 

HSBC Holdings plc Announces a Proposed Offering of Additional Tier 1 Securities to Finance the Redemption of Its US Dollar Preference Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 05:18  |  76   |   |   

HSBC Holdings plc (the ‘Company’,we’ or ‘us’) announces the potential launch of an offering (the ‘Offering’) of a series of US dollar-denominated perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities (the ‘Securities’), subject to market conditions.

Subject to the successful pricing of the Offering of the Securities (which is expected to occur on 10 December 2020, subject to market conditions), the Company intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its 1,450,000 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (the ‘Preference Shares’) represented by American Depositary Shares, Series A (the ‘ADSs’) at a redemption price of US$1,000 per Preference Share and US$25 per ADS, plus accrued and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period to the redemption date. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Securities to redeem the Preference Shares and the ADSs, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Preference Shares and the ADSs. Any of the net proceeds in excess of the redemption amount will be used for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen the Company’s capital base pursuant to regulatory requirements.

The Company has retained HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as Sole Structuring Adviser and Book-Running underwriter for the Offering.

.....

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’). The Offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus (together, the ‘Prospectus’) which has been or will be filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by writing or telephoning us at either of the following addresses:

Group Company Secretary
HSBC Holdings plc
8 Canada Square
London E14 5HQ
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7991 8888

HSBC Holdings plc
c/o HSBC Bank USA, National Association
452 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York, 10018
Attn: Company Secretary
Tel: +1 212 525 5000

The distribution of this communication and other information referred to herein may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this communication or such other information comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 4
HSBC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc Announces a Proposed Offering of Additional Tier 1 Securities to Finance the Redemption of Its US Dollar Preference Shares HSBC Holdings plc (the ‘Company’, ‘we’ or ‘us’) announces the potential launch of an offering (the ‘Offering’) of a series of US dollar-denominated perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities (the ‘Securities’), subject to market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Fiserv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Zertifikaten auf Nasdaq 100
01.12.20
HSBC USA Observes #GivingTuesday with $400,000 In New Contributions to Feeding America, American Red Cross and to Address Evictions Crisis
23.11.20
HSBC Bank Launches Single Global Account and Real-Time Payments Platform: HSBC Global Money Account
12.11.20
HSBC Launches New Service with Biz2Credit to Streamline Banking for Small Businesses in the US