HSBC Holdings plc Announces a Proposed Offering of Additional Tier 1 Securities to Finance the Redemption of Its US Dollar Preference Shares

Subject to the successful pricing of the Offering of the Securities (which is expected to occur on 10 December 2020, subject to market conditions), the Company intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its 1,450,000 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (the ‘ Preference Shares ’) represented by American Depositary Shares, Series A (the ‘ ADSs ’) at a redemption price of US$1,000 per Preference Share and US$25 per ADS, plus accrued and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period to the redemption date. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Securities to redeem the Preference Shares and the ADSs, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Preference Shares and the ADSs. Any of the net proceeds in excess of the redemption amount will be used for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen the Company’s capital base pursuant to regulatory requirements.

HSBC Holdings plc (the ‘ Company’, ‘ we ’ or ‘ us ’) announces the potential launch of an offering (the ‘ Offering ’) of a series of US dollar-denominated perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities (the ‘ Securities ’), subject to market conditions.

The Company has retained HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as Sole Structuring Adviser and Book-Running underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’). The Offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus (together, the ‘Prospectus’) which has been or will be filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by writing or telephoning us at either of the following addresses:

Group Company Secretary

HSBC Holdings plc

8 Canada Square

London E14 5HQ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 7991 8888

HSBC Holdings plc

c/o HSBC Bank USA, National Association

452 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York, 10018

Attn: Company Secretary

Tel: +1 212 525 5000

