Rocket Pharmaceuticals Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4,642,858 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $56.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rocket from the offering are expected to be approximately $260 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Rocket has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 696,428 shares of its common stock.

All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rocket. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Rocket intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further fund the development of its pipeline of gene therapies for rare diseases, including filing for marketing authorization for RP-L201 in the United States and Europe, accelerating the buildout of in-house manufacturing capabilities, and for general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the public offering.