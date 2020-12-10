Oncternal Therapeutics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $75.0 Million

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 16,666,667 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $4.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 14, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,495,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Oncternal, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical and preclinical development of cirmtuzumab and TK216, preclinical development of its ROR1 CAR-T program, and for working capital.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Oncternal pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-222268) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on January 5, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.