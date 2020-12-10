Pure Extracts Preparing Application for Dealers Licence

The CDSA and its Regulations provide, among other things, the framework for legal access to controlled substances, and the control and regulation of production, distribution, and sale. One of Health Canada’s responsibilities is to provide the licensing and oversight framework for the legal production of controlled substances.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged a globally recognized operations, compliance, and regulatory consulting firm to advise on the Company’s application to Health Canada for a Dealers Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Under this framework, a company is required to obtain a licence issued by Health Canada in order to conduct various activities with controlled substances. Licence holders are responsible for compliance with the CDSA and its Regulations as well as compliance with other applicable federal, provincial, and territorial legislation and municipal by-laws. The issued licence dictates activities, conditions, and restrictions for the licence holder depending on licence permissions.

A Dealer’s Licence could allow for the following activities:

Procurement of controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for psilocybin extraction

Research and manufacture of controlled substances such as psilocybin and psilocin

Business to business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Sale of controlled substance via pharmacies

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “Having the support of one of Canada’s premiere consulting companies with subject matter proficiency in cannabis and other regulated consumer product industries assures that we will submit a fully-compliant Dealers Licence application to Health Canada in the shortest time possible. As a plant-based extractor bringing functional mushroom products to market in Q1 2021, we are very excited to be laying the groundwork for our move into the controlled substances world of psychedelics.”