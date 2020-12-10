Reduce gross financial leverage to EUR 5.0 to 5.5 billion

Implement expense savings program of EUR 400 million

Achieve cumulative free cash flows of EUR 1.4 to 1.6 billion

Grow dividend per share to around EUR 0.25 per share over 2023

Aegon’s CEO, Lard Friese will be joined by Matt Rider, Chief Financial Officer, Duncan Russell, Chief Transformation Officer and Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi, Chief Risk Officer, to outline the planned transformation of Aegon, and to discuss the steps taken to strengthen the business as well as how these actions will create value for Aegon’s customers and shareholders.

“We are taking significant steps to transform Aegon in order to change our performance trajectory and create value for our customers and shareholders”, commented Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon. “We are narrowing our strategic focus to selected core and growth markets and, within these, have made choices that allow us to focus on those areas where we believe that Aegon is well positioned to create value. We have developed an ambitious plan comprised of detailed initiatives designed to improve the operating performance of our business by reducing costs, expanding margins and growing profitably. We are simplifying our capital framework, and continuing to strengthen our balance sheet, in part by further deleveraging. In addition, we are taking proactive risk management actions to improve our risk profile and reduce the volatility of our capital ratios. We are building a high-performance culture, investing in talent development and focusing on delivery. We intend to build on our strengths: our brands, our base of 29 million customers, and our deep expertise in designing solutions, managing assets, and creating distribution networks. We are excited about the opportunities we have to better reach our customers and to help them achieve a lifetime of financial security.”

Highlights of Aegon’s new strategy include:

- Going forward, we will focus on three core markets (the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil) and one global asset manager. In small markets or markets where we have sub-scale or niche positions, we will manage capital tightly and have a bias to exit. The recently announced sale of our Central & Eastern European businesses and Stonebridge in the UK are good examples of actions we are taking to increase our focus. Additionally, we have decided to separate the businesses in our core markets into Financial Assets and Strategic Assets, each requiring specific skillsets and possessing different opportunities to create value. Financial Assets are blocks of business which we have closed for new sales, and which are capital intensive with relatively low returns on capital employed. Strategic Assets are businesses with a greater potential for an attractive return on capital, where we are well positioned for growth. We aim to release capital in Financial Assets over time, and re-allocate capital to Strategic Assets and growth markets.