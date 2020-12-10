Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 with RUCONEST

Highlights:

First patient treated in second clinical trial globally investigating the use of RUCONEST to prevent severe SARS-CoV-2 infections in hospitalised patients with confirmed COVID-19

Planned expansion to multiple centres across the US

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a randomised, open label, parallel group, controlled, pilot clinical trial in up to 120 patients hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 treated with RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infections at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey in the United States.

Initially based at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, this trial is planned to include patients at multiple centres in the US. This clinical trial follows an ongoing investigator-initiated, multinational, multicentre study, led by Dr. Michael Osthoff from the University Hospital Basel, into the use of RUCONEST in the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infections in patients hospitalised with related severe pneumonia. Pharming announced the enrolment of the first patient in that trial in August this year.

RUCONEST AND COVID-19

RUCONEST is a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe and the US. C1INH is a protein that naturally occurs in the human body. It regulates several inflammatory pathways in the body by inhibiting certain proteins that are part of the human immune system. In diseases like HAE, deficiency of functional C1 inhibitor leads to excessive activation of the complement system and other immunological and haemostatic pathways, giving cause to angioedema attacks. In HAE, these attacks are characterised by acute and painful swellings of soft tissues. Administration of C1 inhibitor can normalise the low C1INH levels and stop angioedema attacks.

Systemic hyperinflammation is a hallmark of more severe stages of COVID-19 leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome, mechanical ventilation and ultimately death. Treatment with RUCONEST may; 1) dampen uncontrolled complement activation and collateral lung damage; 2) reduce capillary leakage and subsequent pulmonary edema by direct inhibition of the kallikrein-kinin system; and 3) reduce the generation of microthrombi by inhibiting MASP-1 induced clot formation and factor XII amplified thrombo-inflammation.