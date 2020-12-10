Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will be Walter Hess, Head Switzerland

Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will be Walter Hess, Head Switzerland



The person responsible for the Germany segment (Head Germany) and CEO of DocMorris, Olaf Heinrich, has decided to leave the Zur Rose Group for personal reasons. He will be succeeded by Walter Hess, head of the Switzerland segment (Head Switzerland). Emanuel Lorini, head of the physicians business, will be the new responsible for the Switzerland business.



Olaf Heinrich has decided to leave the Zur Rose Group for personal reasons. He has been CEO of DocMorris since 2009 and has been responsible for the overall management of the German business since 2017. Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Stefan Feuerstein would like to thank Olaf Heinrich on behalf of the Board of Directors for his high level of personal dedication: "Olaf Heinrich has succeeded in promoting our growth strategy, which is particularly focused on Europe's largest market for medicines, Germany. In addition, he has made a significant contribution to positioning Zur Rose as a comprehensive healthcare provider and technology company. Today, the Group is excellently positioned to take advantage of the opportunities presented by digitalisation in the healthcare sector over the coming years. We wish Olaf Heinrich all the best for his future, both professionally and personally."

Walter Hess takes over responsibility for Germany

Walter Hess, who is responsible for the Switzerland segment, will take over the management of the Germany segment and the position as CEO of DocMorris with immediate effect. As a member of the Group Management, Walter Hess is very familiar with the online business, the strategic projects, but also with the opportunities and challenges presented in Germany. In addition, he himself headed the German subsidiary Zur Rose Pharma GmbH in Halle (Saale) for several years and previously worked as an external consultant for the Zur Rose Group in Germany. Walter Oberhänsli, Executive Director and CEO, points out: "Walter Hess has an excellent track record and is the ideal candidate for a position of such responsibility. In recent years, he managed the Swiss business very successfully and set it up for the future. We are pleased that a competent in-house successor will open up a new dimension for the Germany business over the coming years, which I'm sure will prove fascinating."