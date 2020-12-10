 

Arcadis awarded contract to help Southern California recover from catastrophic wildfires

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 07:00  |  53   |   |   

Amsterdam, December 10, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to be the primary consultant for wildfire debris and hazard tree removal in Southern California, following the state’s devasting wildfire season.

The total project is valued at $52.4 million and encompasses an estimated 823 properties and 120,000 hazard trees in Los Angeles, Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties. A team of approximately 200 biologists, archaeologists, geologists, industrial hygienists, arborists and foresters will work together to manage the region’s safe restoration and improve wildfire resilience.

Debris and hazard tree removal requires a complex understanding of fire’s structural, ecological, and chemical impacts. In California, most structural damage occurs in residential areas. Homes are filled with wiring, electronic equipment and appliances that typically contain heavy metals that, when burned at high temperatures, become hazardous ash. Arcadis will assess soil for toxins and evaluate air quality for asbestos and heavy metals to ensure cleanup operations can be performed safely. 

Approximately 4.2 million acres burned in California in 2020, displacing more than 53,000 people. In response, the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) tasked CalRecycle with overseeing structural debris and hazard tree removal projects in participating counties. Arcadis will perform the work with CalRecycle in compliance with CalOES and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements.

“Arcadis is proud to support the Californian counties devasted by the wildfires recover and help them begin the vital cleanup process in order to rebuild resiliently,” said Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis. 

“Wildfires demolish communities,” said Kathleen Abbott, president of Arcadis’ environment business line in the U.S. “and Arcadis is working tirelessly, in full alignment with CalRecycle and CalOES, to help make these residential areas habitable once again.”

Arcadis has been performing hazard tree removal management for the 2018 Camp Fire since July and has supported clean-up for the Woolsey-Hill, Klamathon and Wind Complex wildfires.

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment


Arcadis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcadis awarded contract to help Southern California recover from catastrophic wildfires Amsterdam, December 10, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by California’s Department of Resources Recycling and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Party City Advances Strategy to Create North America’s Leading Party Platform
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Arcadis creates growth through acceleration of sustainable solutions